DA Rules Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Santa Maria Man is 'Justifiable Homicide'

Santa Maria police "acted reasonably in their use of deadly force" on July 20 when they fatally shot a man 14 times while he wielded a knife, told them to shoot him and lunged toward officers, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office said in its review of the incident. A report was released Tuesday regarding the circumstances leading to the officer-involved shooting of Javier Garcia Gaona, 31, after a stand-off with police at the intersection of Enos Drive and South Broadway.

