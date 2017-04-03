DA Rules Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting of Santa Maria Man is 'Justifiable Homicide'
Santa Maria police "acted reasonably in their use of deadly force" on July 20 when they fatally shot a man 14 times while he wielded a knife, told them to shoot him and lunged toward officers, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office said in its review of the incident. A report was released Tuesday regarding the circumstances leading to the officer-involved shooting of Javier Garcia Gaona, 31, after a stand-off with police at the intersection of Enos Drive and South Broadway.
