Coroner's Office Identifies Woman Who Died On Foster Road in Santa Maria
Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead on Easter Sunday outside the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness Department buildings in Santa Maria. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Coroner's Office identified the woman as Stacy Cocks Wohlgemuth, 56, of Santa Maria.
