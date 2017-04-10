Community Bank of Santa Maria Releases First Quarter Earnings Report
Janet Silveria, president and CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria, has released the bank's first quarter earnings report. "We are excited to report across the board increases in assets, deposits, and loans and more importantly, a very impressive increase in Net Income" Silveria said.
