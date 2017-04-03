Cirone to Retire from Superintendent of Schools

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, the longest serving county superintendent in the state of California, announced Thursday that he will be retiring on July 1 after serving 34 years in the position. At the regular meeting of the county board of education Thursday, the board voted to acknowledge and accept the date of retirement, and appoint Deputy Superintendent Susan Salcido to become county superintendent of schools on July 1. County Superintendent Cirone was first elected to his position in 1982 and was reelected every four years since, becoming the longest-serving county superintendent of schools in California.

