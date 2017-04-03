Cirone to Retire from Superintendent ...

Cirone to Retire from Superintendent of Schools

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Edhat

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone, the longest serving county superintendent in the state of California, announced Thursday that he will be retiring on July 1 after serving 34 years in the position. At the regular meeting of the county board of education Thursday, the board voted to acknowledge and accept the date of retirement, and appoint Deputy Superintendent Susan Salcido to become county superintendent of schools on July 1. County Superintendent Cirone was first elected to his position in 1982 and was reelected every four years since, becoming the longest-serving county superintendent of schools in California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar '17 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar '17 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,174 • Total comments across all topics: 280,192,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC