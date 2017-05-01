Bomb Squad Called After 'Suspicous Device' Found in Santa Maria
Emergency crews were at the scene of a possible grenade found at a residence in northwest Santa Maria on Sunday night. Personnel from the Santa Maria Police and Fire departments along with American Medical Response paramedics were dispatched to the 500 block of West Donovan Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. "It looks real so we're just taking all the necessary precautions to make sure everything's OK," Vega said.
