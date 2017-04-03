Bail Revocation Hearing Set For Soap Actress Charged In DUI Crash Case
A bail revocation hearing has been set for the veteran soap opera actress accused of tampering with her electronic alcohol-monitoring device while free from custody after being arrested on drunken driving charges following a major-injury crash in May. Jensen Buchanan, 54, appeared Wednesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court , where Judge Gustavo Lavayen and the attorneys set dates for future hearings. Lavayen said he will hold the bail-revocation hearing on April 18 regarding allegations Buchanan tampered with her electronic monitoring device, which Buchanan's attorneys have denied.
