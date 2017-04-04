Ascension Acquires Yosemite Pacific's...

Ascension Acquires Yosemite Pacific's California Operations

Walnut Creek, Calif.-based Ascension Insurance Services Inc., dba Pan American Insurance Agency Inc., entered into an agreement on March 31 with Ag Providers Insurance Services LLC, dba Yosemite Pacific Insurance Services LLC, to buy the company's retail operations in California. Yosemite Pacific's offices in Fresno, Santa Maria and La Quinta will become part of Ascension's Pan American business unit.

