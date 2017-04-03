April Showers Forecast Friday for San...

April Showers Forecast Friday for Santa Barbara County

A little rain will drop on Santa Barbara County starting Thursday night, but skies are expected to clear up by Saturday afternoon. The chance of rain starts Thursday night for the Santa Maria and Lompoc valleys, while the South Coast is expected to get rain starting Friday morning.

