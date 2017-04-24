Alleged drunk driver crashes near DUI checkpoint
While a Santa Maria police DUI checkpoint led to zero arrests Friday evening, nearby an alleged drunk driver crashed into a power pole. Because of the accident, several roads were closed roads for more than eight hours.
