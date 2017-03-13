UNITEDAG OPENS ITS SECOND CALIFORNIA HEALTH & WELLNESS CLINIC Mar. 13, 2017 Source: UnitedAg news release sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture UnitedAg, a member-owned agricultural trade association representing more than 650 organizations in California and Arizona, has opened its second Health & Wellness Clinic. The first was in Visalia and the second is in Santa Maria, Calif.

