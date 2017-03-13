UnitedAg Opens Its Second California ...

UnitedAg Opens Its Second California Health & Wellness Clinic

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Agri Marketing

UNITEDAG OPENS ITS SECOND CALIFORNIA HEALTH & WELLNESS CLINIC Mar. 13, 2017 Source: UnitedAg news release sent via AgPR --the news distribution service for agriculture UnitedAg, a member-owned agricultural trade association representing more than 650 organizations in California and Arizona, has opened its second Health & Wellness Clinic. The first was in Visalia and the second is in Santa Maria, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb 15 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,551,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC