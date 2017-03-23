This Nasty Classy 1931 Ford Model A Roadster is as at Home at a Show as it is Dragging on the Beach
Our story's title may sound like a contradiction in terms, but Cedric Meeks coined the phrase himself to describe his Model A roadster's mix of badass and beautiful. Cedric has actually owned this gennie '31 Ford twice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Rod Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|Fri
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC