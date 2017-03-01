SR-154 Paving Project to Resume

Caltrans will resume a pavement preservation project on 17 miles of State Route 154 in various locations next week from west of Edison Street to the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge following a winter suspension. Motorists may encounter one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 154 each week as follows, weather permitting: Sunday night through Friday morning from 7:30 pm until 5:30 am for guardrail and drainage work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.