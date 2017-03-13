Soap Actress Jensen Buchanan Appears ...

Soap Actress Jensen Buchanan Appears In Santa Maria Court On DUI Case

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge could decide next month whether a soap opera actress should spend time in prison for driving while drunk and causing an accident that critically injured another driver. Jensen Buchanan, 54, appeared in a Santa Maria courtroom Wednesday morning only to have her case continued to April 5. She faces several charges, including felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and felony driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or greater.

