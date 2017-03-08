Scholarship Foundation Honors Jim Bray
Judy Frost, left, of North County Advisory Committee; Candace Winkler, of Scholarship Foundation; Jim Bray, Ambassador Award winner; and Erik Frost, of North County Advisory Committee. It was standing room only at the Santa Maria Country Club as community members gathered to see Jim Bray receive the Ambassador Award from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.
