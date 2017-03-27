Santa Maria Residents Weigh In On Pro...

Santa Maria Residents Weigh In On Proposed Districts for City Council Elections

Santa Maria residents offered plenty of ideas Thursday night on how they think the city should be divided to create new districts for electing council members, with many favoring using Main Street and Broadway to create four quadrants. The meeting at the Veterans Memorial Community Center attracted approximately 75 people to share their thoughts on the details for crafting zones as the City Council switches to district-based elections.

