Santa Maria Residents Speak Out About District-Based Elections

Tuesday Mar 7

Santa Marians began the process of forming districts for future City Council elections on Tuesday night, when some speakers lobbied for all voters to have a say in choosing the mayor and others wanting the job rotated annually. Following last month's decision to switch to district-based elections, Tuesday's hearing focused on getting a report from the city's consultants and hearing from the public about how to draw the new districts.

