Santa Maria Man Convicted of Killing Mother, Who Lived in Lompoc
An Orange County Superior Court jury on Friday found a Santa Maria man guilty of murdering his mother and dumping her body in La Habra more than two years ago. The jury reached the verdict in the case of Gabriel Espinoza, 32, after a trial that lasted more than four weeks.
