Santa Maria man assaults officer on Cal Poly campus
After being stopped in a stolen vehicle, a Santa Maria man allegedly assaulted a Cal Poly police officer, then tried to run away. At about 12:47 a.m. Friday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on the Cal Poly campus.
