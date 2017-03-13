Santa Cruz County, Bay Area activists...

Santa Cruz County, Bay Area activists hail San Luis Obispoa s rejection of crude oil rail project

BERKELEY >> Environmentalists on Tuesday hailed the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors' rejection of a rail project at a Phillips 66 petroleum refinery that could have brought 80-car trains loaded with crude oil through East Bay and South Bay cities. The Santa Maria Refinery Rail Project, on the Nipomo Mesa adjacent to Highway 1 in southern San Luis Obispo County, called for bringing in crude oil, possibly of the heavy, tar sands variety, from out of state via a 1.3-mile rail spur connecting the refinery with the Union Pacific mainline.

