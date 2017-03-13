San Marcos Softball Blanks Santa Maria
Hailee Rios and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner combined on a three-hit shutout, as San Marcos blanked Santa Maria 2-0 in a non-league softball game on Thursday. Lauren Pitchford hit the fourth consecutive single in the second inning, bringing home Morgan Jensen for the first run.
