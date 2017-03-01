Running Shelter Dogs Make Their Television Debut

When Steven Latham first saw a video of the St. Joseph High School cross-country team running with dogs from the Santa Maria Animal Center in Santa Maria, California, last summer, it immediately brought a smile to his face. Latham, a documentary filmmaker and producer, thought the team's partnership with the center would be perfect to document for his series Shelter Me , which features stories about shelter animals and the people who help them.

