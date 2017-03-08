Route 154 Speed Limit Reduced During Construction
STATE ROUTE 154 BRIDGE BARRIER WORK TO RESULT IN 24/7 LANE/SPEED LIMIT REDUCTION AT COLD SPRING CANYON BRIDGE A pavement preservation project on 17 miles of State Route 154 in various locations from west of Edison Street to the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge will continue with a 24/7 lane reduction at the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge for a two-week period beginning Tuesday night, March 7 at 10 pm . Motorists traveling eastbound will encounter a 10-foot travel lane and a 45 mph speed limit for one week beginning this evening.
