Road Closure at Battles/Shepard Inter...

Road Closure at Battles/Shepard Intersection

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Noozhawk

Motorists are advised that road work and a detour will take place for about four weeks at the intersection of Battles Road and Shepard Drive in Santa Maria starting Wednesday, March 29. JW Design and various contractors will be working in the intersection to complete utility connections, connect the new Shepard Drive to the existing intersection, and completely reconstruct the Battles Road intersection for the Enos Rancho project. The work will require a complete closure of the intersection for public safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,831 • Total comments across all topics: 279,940,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC