Road Closure at Battles/Shepard Intersection

Motorists are advised that road work and a detour will take place for about four weeks at the intersection of Battles Road and Shepard Drive in Santa Maria starting Wednesday, March 29. JW Design and various contractors will be working in the intersection to complete utility connections, connect the new Shepard Drive to the existing intersection, and completely reconstruct the Battles Road intersection for the Enos Rancho project. The work will require a complete closure of the intersection for public safety.

