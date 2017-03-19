Plan to send oil tankers through Will...

Plan to send oil tankers through Willow Glen thwarted

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, a warning placard appears on a tank car carrying crude oil near a loading terminal in Trenton, N.D. After much urging by numerous California communities including Willow Glen, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted on March 13 to deny an expansion permit for a Phillips 66 oil refinery in Santa Maria. The trains would have carried 2.2 million gallons of highly flammable Bakken crude oil from North Dakota or Canada several times a week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,701,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC