Plan to send oil tankers through Willow Glen thwarted
In this Nov. 6, 2013, file photo, a warning placard appears on a tank car carrying crude oil near a loading terminal in Trenton, N.D. After much urging by numerous California communities including Willow Glen, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted on March 13 to deny an expansion permit for a Phillips 66 oil refinery in Santa Maria. The trains would have carried 2.2 million gallons of highly flammable Bakken crude oil from North Dakota or Canada several times a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC