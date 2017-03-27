Phillips 66 May Increase Number of Oil Trucks Rolling Through SLO County
Phillips 66 may amp up trucking oil as an alternative to moving oil by rail after the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors rejected the plan to import up to 6.6 million gallons of crude each week by train to increase supply to the company's refinery in South County. That could mean 819 tanker trucks full of oil rolling through the county every week, according to a document that analyzed alternatives to the rail plan.
