Parolee Arrested After Altercation With Officers During Traffic Stop in Santa Maria

A Santa Maria parolee is facing multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer, after an altercation during a traffic stop, according to the Santa Maria Police Department . Mark Pompa, 27, was arrested during an incident that began at about 6:45 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue, where he was riding a bicycle, said Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.