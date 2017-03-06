Orcutt Man, Wife Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting
An Orcutt man and his wife have been arrested in connection with the Saturday morning shooting that left a Santa Maria dead in Old Town Orcutt. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department i dentified the victim as Anthony Steven San Juan, 42, of Santa Maria.
