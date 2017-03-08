New Santa Maria Valley History Book a Page-Turner
A new 207-page book, Historic Santa Maria Valley , honors the legacy of longtime local families and other individuals who've built, shaped and impacted Santa Maria Valley through the years. A book signing is planned for 2 p.m., March 19, at the Santa Maria Minerva Club, 127 W. Boone St. Author Lucinda K. Ransick said the book was a community effort inspired by the museum with help from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC