New Santa Maria Valley History Book a Page-Turner

A new 207-page book, Historic Santa Maria Valley , honors the legacy of longtime local families and other individuals who've built, shaped and impacted Santa Maria Valley through the years. A book signing is planned for 2 p.m., March 19, at the Santa Maria Minerva Club, 127 W. Boone St. Author Lucinda K. Ransick said the book was a community effort inspired by the museum with help from the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitor & Convention Bureau.

