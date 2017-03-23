Murder Charge Added For Alleged DUI Driver In Fatal Crash West of Lompoc Last Fall
A woman now faces a murder charge for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol and methamphetamine, causing a crash that killed a Santa Maria woman west of Lompoc last fall. Morrissey initially was charged with vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated with gross negligence in connection with the fatal head-on collision on West Ocean Avenue near Douglass Avenue on Oct. 13. She allegedly was driving in the wrong lane on the two-lane road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guadalupe Music Thread
|6 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered...
|Mar 17
|Oh Yea
|1
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Mar 6
|tronic
|8
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Mar 5
|tellinitlikeitis
|3
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb '17
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb '17
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC