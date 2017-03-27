Milpitas Post Editorial: City dodges the Milpitas-bound oil train

San Luis Obispo County has nixed a controversial Phillips 66 proposal to allow a series of 80-car trains laden with crude oil to make their way through the center of Milpitas, and lots of other cities throughout California, all the way from the Canadian Tar Sands to a Santa Maria oil refinery. AP Photo/Matthew Brown When the news drifted north from San Luis Obispo County, Milpitas and a hundred other cities, large and small, could finally heave a sincere sigh of relief.

