Man tries to sell stolen iPhone back ...

Man tries to sell stolen iPhone back to owner

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Cal Coast News

A Santa Maria man tried to sell an iPhone stolen in San Luis Obispo back to its rightful owner. Rather than completing the transaction, the man found himself in handcuffs after mistaking an undercover police officer for the owner of the phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cal Coast News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC