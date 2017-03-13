Man tries to sell stolen iPhone back to owner
A Santa Maria man tried to sell an iPhone stolen in San Luis Obispo back to its rightful owner. Rather than completing the transaction, the man found himself in handcuffs after mistaking an undercover police officer for the owner of the phone.
