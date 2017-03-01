Lompoc Woman Charged in Fatal Crash Back in Jail After Failing Drug Test
A Lompoc woman charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal crash last fall landed back behind bars on Thursday after recently testing positive for methamphetamine. Lompoc Superior Court Judge Rogelio Flores ordered Spring Morrissey, 32, sent back to Santa Barbara County Jail after the positive drug test.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Maria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine...
|Feb 27
|spytheweb
|3
|Immigration Raids in Local Areas
|Feb 18
|bob jay
|1
|CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans
|Feb 15
|TheyNeverLearn
|1
|Sandra or Karen Allen
|Feb 3
|Cousin Monica
|2
|DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria
|Dec '16
|Reggie
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co...
|Dec '16
|Reggie Williams
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Maria Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC