Latino Legacy Awards Honor Those Who Go Above, Beyond
Central Coast Future Leaders invites the community to celebrate Latino Legacy Awards 2017, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at the Radisson Hotel, Santa Maria. Latino Legacy Awards was initiated by community members who believe it is pivotal to honor and recognize leaders in our community.
