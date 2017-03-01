John W. Thomas, Ph.D., of Santa Maria...

John W. Thomas, Ph.D., of Santa Maria, 1930-2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Noozhawk

John William Thomas, professor emeritus of microbiology, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, died at his Santa Maria home, Feb. 15, 2017, at age 86. John was born in San Diego, CA on July 31, 1930, to John William and Florence Rairdon Thomas. He married Annette Early in Holyoke, MA in July 1958.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Feb 27 spytheweb 3
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Feb 18 bob jay 1
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb 15 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb 3 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Plight of Farmworkers Focus of Santa Barbara Co... Dec '16 Reggie Williams 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,821 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,275

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC