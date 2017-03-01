John W. Thomas, Ph.D., of Santa Maria, 1930-2017
John William Thomas, professor emeritus of microbiology, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, died at his Santa Maria home, Feb. 15, 2017, at age 86. John was born in San Diego, CA on July 31, 1930, to John William and Florence Rairdon Thomas. He married Annette Early in Holyoke, MA in July 1958.
