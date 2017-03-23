Grover Beach wants to be younger and hipper. This is how it plans to do it.
Grover Beach has long had a reputation as a sleepy bedroom community, especially when compared with its neighbors - tourism-heavy Pismo Beach, family-friendly Arroyo Grande and the two larger cities of San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria just down the road. City officials are looking at ways to change that and to bring a younger, more vibrant culture to the city .
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
