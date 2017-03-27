Former Astronaut, Son of Immigrant Fa...

Former Astronaut, Son of Immigrant Farm Workers, Tells Students To Dream Big

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Noozhawk

Former astronaut Jos Hernandez , the son of migrant farm workers and a UCSB alumnus, encouraged a crowd of high school and community college students in Santa Maria on Tuesday to dream big to reach their goals. Hernandez spoke to students from several Santa Maria Valley schools during a presentation in Allan Hancock College 's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at March 30 at 12:14PM PDT

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,316 • Total comments across all topics: 279,934,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC