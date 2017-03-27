Fire Causes $200,000 Damage to Play Structure at Santa Maria Park
A suspicious fire early Monday morning melted slides and wrecked other elements of a large children's play structure at a Santa Maria park, causing $200,000 damage, according to city officials. On Monday afternoon, metal barricades and yellow caution tape blocked off the structure at Armstrong Park on East Chapel Street to keep children away from the equipment.
