Family of Man Fatally Shot By Santa Maria Police in July Files Federal Lawsuit
Javier Garcia Gaona Jr., 31, was fatally shot by Santa Maria police on South Broadway on July 20, 2016. His parents filed a federal lawsuit against the city, police department and officers alleging excessive force.
