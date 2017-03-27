False Police Report Arrest

False Police Report Arrest

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Edhat

A Santa Maria man who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint at a bar in Orcutt was arrested yesterday, March 29, 2017, on charges of filing a false police report. 25-year-old KC Dopp was taken into custody at his residence after an investigation revealed that his allegations were false.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guadalupe Music Thread Mar 24 Musikologist 1
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,424 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC