False Police Report Arrest
A Santa Maria man who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint at a bar in Orcutt was arrested yesterday, March 29, 2017, on charges of filing a false police report. 25-year-old KC Dopp was taken into custody at his residence after an investigation revealed that his allegations were false.
