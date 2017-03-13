County Board Upholds Phillips 66 Decision

The County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors voted 3-1, with District 5 Supervisor Debbie Arnold dissenting, to uphold the County Planning Commission's decision to deny a permit application for the Phillips 66 Rail Spur Project . District 1 Supervisor and Board Chair John Peschong recused himself from the Board's appeals hearing, citing a conflict of interest related to a prior business relationship with Phillips 66. Two parties Phillips 66 and Jeff Edwards appealed the Planning Commission's decision to deny a permit that would have allowed Phillips 66 to build and operate a rail spur, or an extension to an existing train track, allowing it to import and unload crude oil at its refinery in Santa Maria via up to three trains per week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.