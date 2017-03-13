Commuters Warned of Dense Morning Fog...

Commuters Warned of Dense Morning Fog This Week in Coastal Santa Barbara County

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Monday morning warning that the Santa Barbara County South Coast will have low visibility in the morning due to a shallow marine layer and weak low level flow. Beaches could be foggy throughout the day and visibility on the roads could be as low as a quarter-mile or less, according to the advisory.

