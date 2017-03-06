Come on Down to Downtown Fridays in Santa Maria
Santa Maria's Downtown Fridays will kick off its second year on Friday, March 31, with a Farmers Market full of fresh produce, rows of food vendors, and live music from local bands. This season will bring new and expanded attractions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
