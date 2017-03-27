CHP catches one speeding motorcyclist, other gets away
California Highway Patrol officers caught one of two motorcyclists who were fleeing Thursday in South County at speeds of nearly 130 mph. [ Tribune ] Around 4:30 p.m., Grover Beach resident Robert Scott Waltos, 21, and Kayne Gloner were traveling at speeds above 90 mph on Highway 101 near El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande, according to the CHP.
