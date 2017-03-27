Cause of Santa Maria Apartment Fire Remains 'Undetermined'
The cause of a fire that damaged several units at a Santa Maria apartment complex and displaced 46 residents earlier this year remains undetermined, according to investigators. Flames damaged one unit, with moderate damage due to smoke and water affecting other apartment units, along with extensive roof damage.
