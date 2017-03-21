CADA Hosting Town Hall Meetings to Reduce Underage Drinking
The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse will be putting on two Town Hall meetings to address underage drinking and drug use. The South County Town Hall will be on Thursday, March 23, at 5:45 p.m. at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.
