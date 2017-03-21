CADA Hosting Town Hall Meetings to Re...

CADA Hosting Town Hall Meetings to Reduce Underage Drinking

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse will be putting on two Town Hall meetings to address underage drinking and drug use. The South County Town Hall will be on Thursday, March 23, at 5:45 p.m. at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Maria Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cal Coast News Writers Lose Libel Case, Ordered... Mar 17 Oh Yea 1
News 'Day WIthout Immigrants' Leads to Closed Busine... Mar 6 tronic 8
News Immigration Raids in Local Areas Mar 5 tellinitlikeitis 3
News CoastHills Unveils Major Building Plans Feb '17 TheyNeverLearn 1
Sandra or Karen Allen Feb '17 Cousin Monica 2
News DUI Checkpoint in Santa Maria Dec '16 Reggie 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
See all Santa Maria Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Maria Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Santa Barbara County was issued at March 22 at 7:21AM PDT

Santa Maria Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Maria Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Maria, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC