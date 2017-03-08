Brief Hearing Held For Husband, Wife ...

Brief Hearing Held For Husband, Wife Charged In Connection With Fatal Orcutt Shooting

Read more: Noozhawk

The husband and wife charged in connection with a fatal shooting behind an Old Town Orcutt bar were ordered to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday. Jonathan David Highley, 35, and Mayra Perez, 29, made a brief appearance Friday morning in Judge Patricia Kelly's courtroom.

