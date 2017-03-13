Board of Supervisors to Honor Cesar E...

Board of Supervisors to Honor Cesar E. Chavez

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 21, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt a resolution honoring the accomplishments and legacy of Cesar Estrada Chavez. A national holiday in honor of Chavez is celebrated in California on his birthday, which is March 31. Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino will present the resolution to Cruz Phillips of the Santa Ynez Valley who spent 15 years as a community organizer in the farm worker movement, and continues to serve on the Board of Directors for the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

