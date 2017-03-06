Bail Set at $2 Million for Suspect in Orcutt Crash That Killed 2 Women

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Monday set bail at $2 million for a Santa Maria man facing double murder charges stemming from a fatal crash last month blamed on drunken driving and speeding. With Oliver sitting nearby, defense attorney Addison Steele said he would not oppose the bail amount - his client has been held without bail - but reserved the right to argue against it in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.