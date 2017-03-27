Authorities Release Names of 2 People...

Authorities Release Names of 2 People Killed in Highway 154 Crash

Wednesday Mar 22

Authorities have released the names of two people who were killed Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Highway 154. The two-vehicle accident - involving a Honda Civic and a full-size Dodge pickup truck - occurred in the westbound lane east of Painted Cave Road at about 2:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol .

