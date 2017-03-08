Assistance to Identify ATM Skimmer Suspects
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance to help identify and locate several suspects wanted for placing skimmer devices on ATM machines at two Rabobanks this past Sunday, March 5, 2017. The skimmers were located by patrons at the Rabobank branches located in the 1500 block of S. Broadway in Santa Maria and the 1100 block of E. Clark Avenue in Orcutt.
